Misericordia swimmer, coach head to Deaflympics

A swimmer and her coach in Luzerne County will be heading to Brazil to compete against teams from around the world.

DALLAS, Pa. — A room in Passan Hall at Misericordia University was packed with graduate physical therapy students on Tuesday for a sendoff for one of their own.

"Having all my classmates and stuff here means the world to me. Just because we're here every day and seeing them support me really means so much to me," said Kaitlyn Weatherby

On Wednesday, Weatherby will be getting on a plane and heading to Brazil for the Deaflympics.

"I'm actually heading to the Deaflympics tomorrow. With my coach tomorrow, we're going to meet up with the rest of my team to compete in swimming, which starts on Monday.

Weatherby is the captain of Team USA and is competing in several events against other swimmers who are deaf or hard of hearing.

"I don't really know how they chose it, but I'm super honored to kind of lead these girls and the guys through this and kind of be a role model for them and just see how well they do because they're all so talented."

Alexander Taylor, her coach who has been at her side for three years, will also be there as Team USA's head coach.

"I'm really excited. It's a pretty awesome experience. It wasn't something that was on my radar coming into Misericordia, but we're just going to take it and have fun with it and bring home some gold," Taylor said.

Regardless of the hardware they come home with, Weatherby says, in a way, this experience has already made her a winner.

"It's like the best thing in the world for me just as far as being a student-athlete and then just to me so many life lessons. And then finding this community as well, people who really relate to me in a way that like no one else outside this group can. So I've made some like lifelong friendships already with people who are all over the country and even from all over the world. So that's incredible to me."