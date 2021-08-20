Minor delays for commercial flights after airshow pilot crash

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport was able to maintain its commercial flight schedule despite the deadly crash involving an airshow pilot on Friday.

AVOCA, Pa. — The crash at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport that took the life of a pilot, did not have a major impact on other flights going in and out.

The airport director said there were minor delays for two flights earlier Friday afternoon departing around the time of the crash, but everything is back to normal operations now.

We spoke with one person who said his family's flight from Charlotte was diverted to Allentown until it got the OK to land back at the airport in Avoca. Their arrival was delayed about an hour.