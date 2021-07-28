Ministry that helps the needy may have to move again

After almost a year and a half of serving the Freeland community, their building is up for sale and the mission of providing help to the hungry is in jeopardy.

FREELAND, Pa. — Wednesday was restocking day at Common Ground Ministries in Freeland, and it could be the last. After almost a year and a half of serving the community, the building the ministry works out of is up for sale, and the mission is in jeopardy.

"We don't mind serving, but the transition is usually very rough, so were praying this time around we can get more stable as far as securing our own building, so this way it gives us a little more handle on our future," said Pastor Everett Upton of Common Ground Ministries.

This isn't the first time the ministry is looking for another home. In 2019, a Newswatch 16 story helped bring the group to Freeland.

Theresa Reinhartt lives just down the street and has been coming to the pantry ever since it opened.

"I don't know where we would go. I'll have to go to Shursave. They're a little expensive. You have to go to Dollar General. You have to go to Family Dollar, and no car, you have to walk. This isn't far; two blocks from my house. It's great. That's why I hope it stays here," said Reinhartt.

Some ask why the ministry can't buy the building they're already in on Main Street in Freeland, but the selling price of $150,000 is money the ministry doesn't have.

Common Ground Ministries is now turning to the community and has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of purchasing the building.

”One door closes, another opportunity opens up, and both Pastor and I have faith that something's going to happen, and it’s going to be a better place. It’s going to make the operation thrive even more," said volunteer Douglas Begg.

"I just hope to not see the food bank disappear from here because we need it in Freeland," Reinhartt said.