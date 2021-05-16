Mining organization marks 150 years in Wilkes-Barre

Sunday marked 150 years since the founding of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — People gathered in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Sunday to mark 150 years since the founding of the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers.

In 1871, 23 men hosted a three-day meeting that grew to nearly 70 mining engineers who established the institute at the old Wyoming Valley Hotel on River Street.

Since then, the organization has grown to nearly 200,000 members.

City officials gathered on Public Square today to unveil a plaque observing the 150 anniversary.