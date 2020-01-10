Mini Greek food festival underway in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An annual festival in Wilkes-Barre is still happening this week, only on a smaller scale. The Wilkes-Barre mini Greek food festival got underway Thursday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on East Ross Street. Because of the pandemic, it is take-out only and pre-orders by phone or online are required.

Some of the more popular Greek specialties will be available for pickup outside the main entrance of the church including grape leaves, spanakopita and baklava.



The mini Greek food festival continues until 6 on Thursday and again Friday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre.