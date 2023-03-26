x
Luzerne County

Mini Golf Classic held at library in Luzerne County

Credit: WNEP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — This game of mini golf at a library was a big hit

The Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre hosted the 4th annual All Fore Books Mini Golf Classic at the Osterhout Free Library.

Eighteen unique holes were placed around the library.

Players could win a $500 hole-in-one prize.

Organizers say the game is a great way for people to learn about all the programs the library offers.

"We even have some volunteers here today that are in the library checking out the things they have to offer that you probably wouldn't think of, but it gets them exposed to the programs that are here and available to them as families," said Ahmad Ali,  Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre President.

Proceeds raised from the mini golf classic will benefit children's programming at the library.

