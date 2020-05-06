Million-dollar effort to help NEPA nursing homes

The SOS program was formed in April after nursing homes said they weren't getting enough support from the state.

NORTH EAST, Pennsylvania — An organization formed to make sure nursing homes in northeastern Pennsylvania have the supplies they need to fight Covid-19 is now up to $1 million in funding.

Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties each pledged $250,000 to the NEPA Nursing Home SOS Program.

What started with a half-million dollars from the AllOne Foundation and Earth Conservancy is now at $1 million.

"We notice now, we know now that our nursing homes are the epicenter of the crisis in Luzerne County and NEPA," said David Pedri, Luzerne County Manager "You pivot and get the things to get it to the people who need it."

"It's a very sad thing that our most vulnerable people are suffering the most so I do believe this is such an important thing for all of us to do," added Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick.