Miles Sanders hosts football camp in Luzerne County

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Former Penn State Football star and current Philadelphia Eagles player Miles Sanders made some dreams come true in Luzerne County.

Sanders stopped by MYSA Soccer Complex in Mountain Top for a Youth Football Camp.

The running back teamed up with camp coaches to help provide valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction for boys and girls ages six to 16.

"I think just NFL players can make you better because they always train every day!" said Max Mercadante of Forty Fort.

"He's like an inspiration to like a lot of people, and like running and stuff. Hopefully, I can throw a little bit better, catch a little bit better," said Grayson Dihansky of Hazleton.