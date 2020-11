Fred Boote was found stabbed to death in his home in September of 2018.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — After two hours of deliberation, a jury has found Reynaldo Mercado guilty of all charges including first-degree murder, robbery, theft, arson, and other charges relating to the murder of Fred Boote.

Boote was found stabbed to death in his Wilkes-Barre home in September of 2018.

Louisa Alex Reyes, who was 14 at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September for her involvement in Boote's death.

GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS - After two hours of deliberation a jury has found Reynaldo Mercado guilty of all charges including 1st degree murder, robbery, theft, arson, and other charges relating to the murder of Fred Boote @WNEP pic.twitter.com/jd1lPhK6Gs — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) November 18, 2020