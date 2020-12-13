Menorah lighting held in downtown Wilkes-Barre

The lighting was held Saturday night on Public Square.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A menorah lighting was held Saturday night in downtown Wilkes-Barre to celebrate the third night of Hanukkah.

The lighting on Public Square was hosted by the Bais Menachem Youth Development Program.

People of all ages came out to attend the show of Jewish pride.

Congressman Matt Cartwright lit the first candle on the menorah at the celebration.

Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Greeks in Israel more than two thousand years ago.

The lights on the menorah represent the miracle that happened all those years ago.