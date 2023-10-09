Memorial service honors fallen soldiers in Wilkes-Barre

A special tribute was paid on Sunday to the 33 members of the regiment who were killed in a train accident in 1950.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A memorial service was held Sunday at the Kingston Armory in Wilkes-Barre to honor fallen soldiers of the 109th Field Artillery Regiment.

A special tribute was paid to the 33 members of the regiment who were killed in a train accident on Sept. 11, 1950.

Members of the 109th Regiment were on their way to training camp during the Korean War when their train was hit in Ohio.

The service honored all fallen members over the organization's 247-year history.