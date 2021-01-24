Memorial ice rink opens in Luzerne County

The rink is named in memory of Brian Madry and Tanner Kahlau, two accomplished hockey players who grew up in the area.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — An effort to memorialize two area hockey players came to fruition in Luzerne County.

As soon as the newly named Madry-Kahlau Memorial Ice Rink opened, skaters were out on the fresh ice.

Volunteers have spent the past few weeks fixing up the old rink in memory of Brian Madry and Tanner Kahlau, two accomplished hockey players who grew up in the area.

Kahlau was killed in a skiing accident earlier this month.

"Coming out and seeing everybody using it already, even though it's been open for even two hours. It's just great to see," said Brad Pepura of Mountaintop. "I know it's exactly what we wanted, what exactly Tanner would want, that's what his family wants."

The ice rink will be maintained throughout the winter at Wright Township Recreational Park.