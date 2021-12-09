Memorial bike ride raises money for Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity

The 12th Annual Spencer Martin Memorial Bike Ride kicked off bright and early at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — A 35-mile bike ride through Luzerne County's Back Mountain on Sunday was all to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

The 12th Annual Spencer Martin Memorial Bike Ride kicked off bright and early at Penn State's Wilkes-Barre Campus in Lehman Township.

Martin was a long-time volunteer for Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity. He lost his battle with cancer at the age of 70.

Organizers say that Habitat for Humanity would not be able to complete its mission without volunteers and charitable gifts.

Proceeds from the ride will help ensure the organization can continue to eliminate poverty housing.

"Supplies are getting much more expensive so. The average house we sell is $75,000. Every dollar counts!" said executive director Karen Evans Kaufer.