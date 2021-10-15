Memorial award honors Luzerne County woman's love for historic homes

The Mary Barrett Historical Home Award will highlight homes in Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Throughout Plymouth, homes with a place in history can be found on the borough's streets. These homes are serving as part of the inspiration for a new award the Plymouth Planning Agency is starting.

"The Plymouth Planning Agency, which was established to promote revitalization employment is rolling out the Mary Barrett Historic Home Award for historical homes in Plymouth" explained councilwoman Alexis Eroh.

In January of this year, Mary Barrett was murdered in her historic home on Gaylord Avenue in Plymouth, allegedly by her husband Daniel Barrett.

Leaders in Plymouth say Mary was admired by her neighbors for her kind spirit and sense of community.

"It was created to honor Mary's legacy. She herself restored an historic home in the borough. It was her love, her passion and we on the Planning Agency wanted to find a way to honor her legacy and this was what we came up with," added Eroh.

Folks with the Planning Agency tell Newswatch 16 they not only hope that this award honors Mary's memory but also contributes to positive changes in Plymouth.

"It helps to revitalize, beautify. Kind of makes the neighbors want to do something to their place. So I think it's good for everything," said Darell Allred with the Plymouth Planning Agency.

"Right now the award is established to recognize and celebrate the good that happens in Plymouth. There we have a lot of residents who put their heart, soul and resources into these historic homes and make them look beautiful. And we want to celebrate that, we want to celebrate the beauty just as Mary Barrett did," said Eroh.