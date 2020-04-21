Members of National Guard assisting at Luzerne County COVID-19 test site

The soldiers helping out at the site in Wilkes-Barre Township are working with local and state officials.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This was the first full day for the testing site at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County. First responders, health care workers, and people over 65 who pre-registered online could be tested for the coronavirus.

We were sent a message from some soldiers in the National Guard working at the site about how things are inside.

Those working at the testing site have a message they'd like you to hear.

"I just want to let everybody at home, and let the community know that the National Guard is out here. We're on a state of active duty, and that we are here to help and facilitate a smoothly running facility as much as possible, and we're doing everything we can to make sure that us as the community, and the state, and all in all the country, we get through this as quickly as possible," said First Lt. Owen Dietrich, officer in charge.

"This is my first time on state active duty. It's a pretty good experience, I'm learning a lot, helping out the community, and I'm glad to be here," said Spec. Morgan Gifford, combat medic.

"It's given me a lot of good exposure to what I'm supposed to be doing in the future. And it's just been very insightful," said combat medic Spec. James Hasse. "I'm actually getting to really help a lot more people than I normally would."

These soldiers are working alongside people from the Department of Health and county officials.

The day the testing site opened, these soldiers help test 49 first responders and health care workers for COVID-19.

Even though a site like this can cause concern, they want you to know they're here to help.

"I'm really happy to be a part of the National Guard, about helping out our brothers and sisters in uniform, and we're helping out the community, friends, and family, and I'm really happy to be here," said Gifford.