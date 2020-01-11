First lady campaigns in Luzerne County

Melania Trump was greeted with well wishes by a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop at the Whitewoods Wedding Venue in Hollenback Township Saturday.

"Look at the progress we have made to ensure our children continue to grow up in the safest and most prosperous nation," said Melania.

Before the first lady's visit, Newswatch 16 spoke with people who live nearby about what the campaign stop in this neck of the woods meant to them.

"I think she would want to visit you know bigger cities Hazleton Redding Allentown, but she chose us," said Dorothy Breslosky, Weatherly.

"I was surprised like I said, but I do know. They tried to travel, you know around to the small towns and stuff and visit. Show them how they make their show their support, you know, for the people that," said Dorothy Hinkle, Weatherly.

People waiting to get inside the event, on the other hand, were not surprised by the visit given the importance of Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.

"Yes, I think so, yeah, we need to we need to get people to go, the more people that Trump can get his followers out the better," said Charles Herring, Slocum Township.

The pandemic required all attendees to wear a mask at the campaign event and was something not forgotten in the First Lady's remarks.

"We are in the process of developing powerful therapeutics and vaccines. As I said before, there is no room to play politics on the topic of our nation's health," said Melania.

Melania Trump also said her husband is the "Law and Order President" as well as the "People's President."

"Donald loves helping people and he will fight for you every single day he's in office for four more years," said Melania.

The White House considers Luzerne County, a bellwether county and that means this county has voted for the candidate who has won the state in every presidential election since 1932.

This will not be the last campaign stop for Luzerne County.