Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million awarded to online player from Luzerne County

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn in Tuesday's drawing.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Someone from our area is $4 million richer. A winning Mega Millions was sold online to someone from Luzerne County.

The ticket matched the five white balls drawn Tuesday, January 18— 4-19-39-42-52, but not the yellow Mega Ball, 9, to win the $4 million prize.

It was sold with the $1 Megaplier option, which boosted the prize to $4 million instead of $1 million because the multiplier drawn was four.

There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for the January 18 Mega Millions drawing.

This is Pennsylvania's largest online prize ever.

The current jackpot is $376 million annuity or $256.4 million cash.