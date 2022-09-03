Meat market owner: 'I can see it in our customers' eyes. They're spent'

As the price of gas goes up, so does the price of many products. That includes a supermarket staple that's already seen huge price spikes in the last year.

PITTSTON, Pa. — When you come to the counter at Sabatelle's Market in Pittston, you're greeted by Jason Sabatelle. He treats all his customers like they're old friends because many of them are.

That's why it is especially hard for him to raise his prices.

"I see elderly customers that come in our store that I've known for 20, 25 years, and they'll ask how much chicken tenders are, and they're astronomical to what they've been paying maybe a year ago."

Sabatelle says meat prices have tripled. And he knows he's likely in for another price hike from his suppliers soon.

"I see that when gas goes to the moon, the prices on me follow right along with it."

Sabatelle is now charging for chicken what he used to charge for steak. He says he has no other choice if he wants to keep his doors open.

"Your light bill, you won't be able to pay your bills if you don't raise it. But I try not to go crazy because I know what the people are going through. It pains me to see people paying so much money just for basic chicken and ground beef."

At a big supermarket, you're far removed from the people who decide what number will go on the price tag.

But Sabatelle is face to face with his loyal customers every day.

"I can see it in our customers' eyes. They're spent."

Sabatelle says all he can do is show up to work each day and hope things get better soon.