Meal kits distributed in Luzerne County

Families were able to pick up fresh, healthy, locally sourced foods at the Wilkes-Barre CYC.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre launched a new program.

The goal is to help address food insecurity through the Wyoming Valley.

Families were able to pick up fresh, healthy, locally sourced foods at the CYC.

The meal kits were made possible by a $15,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Families will be able to pick up food on a regular basis for one year.

"I'm very thankful. Quality time with the kids. Show them how to cook, how to do things, how to start from fresh, how to cook our vegetables, our chicken," said Joanne Padilla of Wilkes-Barre.