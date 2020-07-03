Mayor of Wilkes-Barre gives city's plan for the Coronavirus

Now that two cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed in Pennsylvania, officials in municipalities in our area are taking precautions.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In a news conference, Mayor George Brown and other city leaders addressed concerns about the Coronavirus and what the city plans to do to help keep people healthy.

"We at the City of Wilkes-Barre and the Wilkes-Barre School District are joining together. We would rather have a proactive approach to the Coronavirus than a reactive approach," said Mayor George Brown.

Mayor Brown urges everyone to visit the city's website and read an informational pamphlet about proper hygiene and tips on staying healthy...

City leaders say first responders have already been trained on how to handle something like this and will be following protocol similar to what was put in place during the Ebola scare in 2014.

But the city plans to take it a step further for schools by sending 'healthy bear' to elementary schools to teach them about healthy habits.