Matt McGloin Foundation donates to Ruth's Place

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An organization raising money for a new kitchen at a shelter in Luzerne County got a big boost on Tuesday.
The Matt McGloin Foundation donated $5,000 to Ruth's Place in Wilkes-Barre.
We told you last month about the "Kitchen Impossible" fundraiser for the women's shelter
After hearing the story, the foundation decided to help.
"It's time for the kitchen to get a whole facelift, so this makes all the difference for the shelter, all the difference for the women. They'll have a place where they can safely and with no hassle make their meals and make sure they are able to get out there and accomplish their goal," said Crystal Kotlowski, an official with Volunteers of America of Pennsylvania.
The organization hopes to have the new kitchen completed by June.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.