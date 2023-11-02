Mathematics competition held in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Seven schools competed against each other Saturday in the Mathcounts competition at Wyoming Valley West Middle School in Kingston.
The Keystone Northeast Chapter of The Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers sponsored the competition.
"We're an engineering society that hosts the project. So you know, our hope is that some of these students will develop their use of mathematics into the science, technology, engineering, mathematics sectors of the economy as they go forward in life," said Richard Kresge, Mathcounts Director.
Mathcounts is a nationwide club and competition.
