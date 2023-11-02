x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Mathematics competition held in Luzerne County

Students in sixth through eighth grade took part in a math competition in Kingston Saturday afternoon.

More Videos

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Seven schools competed against each other Saturday in the Mathcounts competition at Wyoming Valley West Middle School in Kingston.

The Keystone Northeast Chapter of The Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers sponsored the competition.

"We're an engineering society that hosts the project. So you know, our hope is that some of these students will develop their use of mathematics into the science, technology, engineering, mathematics sectors of the economy as they go forward in life," said Richard Kresge, Mathcounts Director.

Mathcounts is a nationwide club and competition.

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out