The ticket worth $2.16 million from the Sunday, March 6 drawing was sold in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player cashed in on a ticket sold in Luzerne County.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket sold for Sunday, March 6 matched all six winning numbers —10, 16, 23, 34, 37, 41— to win the $2.16 million jackpot prize.

Hazle Mini Mart on Route 940 in Hazle Township gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Watch the live daily drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery on WNEP-TV.