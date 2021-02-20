Marshals arrest man wanted after Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man wanted for a shooting that killed two people and injured another in Wilkes-Barre is behind bars.
Jayshawn Johnson was picked up by U.S. Marshals last night in Miami, Florida.
According to police, the 21-year-old pulled the trigger in January along South Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
Damian Thomas and Maurice Chapman were both pronounced dead at the scene.
A third victim, Al Quan Cade Jr., was seriously injured and lost sight in his left eye.
Investigators say video surveillance helped identify Johnson, who is also known as "Times Too."
Johnson will be transported back to Luzerne County to face homicide and related charges.