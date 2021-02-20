Marshals arrest man wanted after Wilkes-Barre shooting

Johnson was arrested on Friday night in Miami, Florida.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man wanted for a shooting that killed two people and injured another in Wilkes-Barre is behind bars.

Jayshawn Johnson was picked up by U.S. Marshals last night in Miami, Florida.

According to police, the 21-year-old pulled the trigger in January along South Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Damian Thomas and Maurice Chapman were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim, Al Quan Cade Jr., was seriously injured and lost sight in his left eye.

Investigators say video surveillance helped identify Johnson, who is also known as "Times Too."