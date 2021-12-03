Market celebrates 80 years in business in Luzerne County

Tarone's Super Market on Alter Street in Hazleton is celebrating its anniversary this week.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Tarone's Super Market on Alter Street in Hazleton is celebrating 80 years in business this week.

Robert Tarone is the current owner, but his father and uncle opened up shop in 1941

"So they're all in heaven now," Tarone said. "And we're trying to carry on the tradition, which they set for us to give people quality service, and a good product. Because without customers, you're not going to survive."

Tarone says customers are the reason the business was able to survive through hardships, including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic

"They had the gas shortage. I mean, they also faced it too when they open the store they had rationing. During the war, sugar, flour, and stuff like that and they survived. So, and then we survived the other little things so what you have to do is when you're challenged to do something you have to meet it and try to conquer and do your best. And that's the only way you're going to succeed if you take care of the people that take care of you," he said.

The grandchildren of the men who started this market say they learned valuable lessons that have helped them be successful by growing up here at the store.

"I would say the value of hard work and building relationships that how important it is to have that relationship with your customers and the community and let them know that you're here for them. And we're more than happy to serve them in any way that we can," said Taylor Tarone-Sefchik.