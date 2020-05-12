Marching band brings live music to nursing facility in Luzerne County

Residents of the Timber Ridge Health Care Center got a holiday surprise Saturday.

The Dallas High School Marching Band played Christmas songs outside of the resident's windows to help them get in the holiday spirit.

Organizers say since the residents haven't experienced live music since February, this was the perfect Christmas gift for them.

"I can't even fathom what this is gonna do for them mentally, socially, psycho-socially, psychologically! I'm sure there's gonna be cheers, I'm sure there's gonna be tears but I think they're going to be happy tears!" said organizer Katie Owens.