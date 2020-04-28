Many smaller garden centers remain open

While we're are staying home, many of us are turning to our gardens for something to do.

DALLAS, Pa. — Along the back roads of Dallas Township, you find Rogers' Nursery. Businesses such as this one have been deemed essential by the state and are open.

"People are not realizing that we're open and we are open full force," Rose Harvey said.

As workers and Mother Nature will tell you, planting season is not going to pause for the pandemic. If you want to add something to your garden, you don't have to travel to the big-box home improvement stores. Many small business options are out there.

Rose Harvey works at Rogers' and says business is starting to pick up.

"Saturday, there wasn't a minute of rest. I think I put eight miles on these legs," she laughed.

Local garden centers and plant nurseries tell Newswatch 16 they can offer some things big box stores can't, like acres of space for social distancing and furry friends to play fetch with.

"We have five to seven acres here so one person will go one way and people will go the other way," Harvey said.

Rogers' is taking precautions because of COVID-19. Only one person is allowed in the office at a time, but you can also make purchases from your vehicle in the parking lot if that's where you feel more comfortable.