Man who fired at police headed to prison

David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder. He admitted to shooting at an officer in Pittston in 2021.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County.

David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison.

Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January with another man and opened fire.

Officers fired back, but Folweiler fled the scene. He was picked up by police and U.S. Marshals in East Stroudsburg.