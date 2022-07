According to Nanticoke police, the man pointed a gun at officers and a Luzerne County Children and Youth employee.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The search is on in Luzerne County for a man who allegedly pulled a gun on police.

Crudup was last seen around 11 a.m. along Hill Street in Nanticoke.

Investigators warn that Crudup is considered armed and dangerous.