Man wanted after shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police have released new details following a shooting in Wilkes-Barre.
According to court paperwork, 22-year-old Rasheed Canada shot Joseph, Gage, and Brendon Redmond at a home along Kado Street Friday night.
Afterward, Canada pointed a gun at an Uber driver's head and forced the driver to take him to a home along Park Avenue.
After dropping Canada off, the driver called police.
Canada is wanted in Wilkes-Barre on aggravated assault charges.
