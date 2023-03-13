Man wanted after shooting in Wilkes-Barre

Police in Wilkes-Barre are still searching for Rasheed Canada who shot three men at a home along Kado Street in the city Friday night.

According to court paperwork, 22-year-old Rasheed Canada shot Joseph, Gage, and Brendon Redmond at a home along Kado Street Friday night.

Afterward, Canada pointed a gun at an Uber driver's head and forced the driver to take him to a home along Park Avenue.

After dropping Canada off, the driver called police.

Canada is wanted in Wilkes-Barre on aggravated assault charges.