Police are looking for the thief who stole from the place in Hanover Twp.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The search is on for the person who allegedly stole money from a Laundromat in Luzerne County.

Police in Hanover Township say the suspect forced his way into the back office at the Dundee Laundromat along the Sans Souci Parkway just before 7 Wednesday night.

One inside, he took off with about 250 dollars in change from the washers and dryers.