Police say they found the suspect hiding inside.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is locked up after smashing out a window and breaking into a business in Hazleton.

Police say 34-year-old Christopher Molina smashed out a window at One Group along South Vine Street in the City Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they say they found Molina hiding in the basement.

Molina is facing burglary and related offenses.