Man shows gun, robs Turkey Hill

The robbery happened around 7am in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are looking for the man seen in this picture.

According to employees, a black male entered the Turkey Hill on Carey Avenue on Thursday.

The man wearing a red jacket and black pants, showed a gun, and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk gave the money in the register before the suspect tried to open the safe but couldn't.

He then left the scene.

Investigators ask that anyone who has any information about this robbery to please call Detective Jensen at 570-208-4225 or you can send them a message via Facebook.