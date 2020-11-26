Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilkes-Barre

Neighbors in the Heights section heard four gunshots just after noon.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Thanksgiving was disrupted by gunfire for some folks living in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre Thursday afternoon.

People living in the area tell Newswatch 16 they heard four gunshots around noon.

Wilkes-Barre's police chief said when officers arrived on South Sherman Street near the intersection with East Northampton, they found a man lying on the street with four gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen.

Investigators tell us he was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police believe that man was shot by another man he knew and was arguing with. The matter is still under investigation. Detectives say there is no danger to the public.