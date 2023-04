A man was shot near the Market Street Bridge Wednesday night. The shooter has not been caught.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was shot around 7 pm at the corner of South River and Market Streets near the Market Street Bridge.

Wilkes-Barre Police say the person who pulled the trigger is on the loose. The commotion shut down that area for some time.

There is no word on the condition of the man who was shot.