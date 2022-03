State police say the shooting happened early Sunday inside Elite Club 4 Play Lounge in Nanticoke.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Three suspects are on the run after a shooting inside a strip club in Luzerne County.

State police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday inside Elite Club 4 Play Lounge in Nanticoke.

A man was shot above the right eye. His condition has not been released.

State police have not said what led to Sunday morning's shooting in Nanticoke.