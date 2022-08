The shooting happened at a service station near Hazleton Wednesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County shot a man while trying to arrest him.

Police say it happened in Hazle Township at the 22nd Street Auto Sales Center just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say they went to arrest a man on a warrant for gun and drug charges when the man pulled out a gun, and police shot him.

He was taken to a hospital. There's no word on his condition.