Luzerne County

Man shot at an apartment complex in Luzerne County

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Credit: WNEP

LEHMAN, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a gunshot victim was found laying in a parking lot in Luzerne County.

According to police, the man in his 20's was found just after midnight Saturday in the parking lot of Nittany Commons Apartments in Lehman Township.

The man was taking to the hospital. There's no word on his condition.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Officers say while no arrests have been made yet, they do have several individuals of interest after the shooting in Luzerne County.

