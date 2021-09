Shawn Booths of Scranton was sentenced Tuesday for the crime that happened in Duryea.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man will spend time in prison for having inappropriate contact with a little girl in Luzerne County.

Shawn Booths of Scranton was sentenced Tuesday to 8 to 20 years in prison for the crime that happened in Duryea.

He pleaded guilty in Luzerne County to one count of unlawful contact with a minor. Other charges were withdrawn.