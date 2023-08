A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after killing a man in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A convicted killer from Luzerne County will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Roberto Torner was convicted of first-degree murder and related charges earlier this year.

Torner and David Alzugaray killed Jose Herran in 2015 in Foster Township.

Investigators say after the pair killed him, they dismembered his body and dumped it in the Lehigh River.

Alzugaray's trial is scheduled to start in October in Luzerne County.