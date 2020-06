The man pleaded guilty to third-degree murder charges; the victim was found dead in his Edwardsville home last year.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A man will spend at least 35 years behind bars for his roll in the murder of Joseph Monka in Luzerne County last year.

Cortez, as well as the victim's granddaughter Gabriella Long, Mercedes Hall, and Devin Cunningham, were all arrested after Monka was found dead at his home in Edwardsville last April.