WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for several robberies in Wilkes-Barre.

Ravone Davis was arrested last year for eight robberies that happened in late 2018 and early 2019 in the city's north and east ends.

In one of them, Davis hit the victim with a gun and stole his cell phone.