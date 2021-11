William Lynn admitted trying to hire a hitman to kill three people in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County has been sentenced for attempting to hire a hitman to kill three people

Investigators say William Lynn, 28, tried to pay an undercover officer who was posing as a hitman, to kill two Luzerne County detectives and an informant.

Lynn was ordered to serve 15 to 30 years in prison.