Joey Graves will spend up to 40 years in prison after killing another man in September of 2020.

Joey Graves was sentenced to 17 to 40 years after killing another man in September of 2020.

The victim, Brandon Thomas, was helping Graves' girlfriend unload her car but graves didn't want Thomas there and shot him several times.

Graves pleaded guilty to third-degree murder last month.