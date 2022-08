The man was found guilty of aggravated assault and being in possession of an illegal firearm.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for a shooting in Luzerne County.

Malik Macon was sentenced to 12 and a half to 25 years in prison after shooting at a man back in 2020.

