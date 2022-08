The man will spend at least 19 years in prison for the 2021 shooting.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man will spend at least 19 years in prison after a shooting in Hazleton.

Anthony Gambirazio and his brother pistol-whipped a man and shot him in the arm in June of last year.

Gambirazio was found guilty of aggravated assault, robbery, and related offenses back in April.