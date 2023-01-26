Man sentenced for sexually assaulting child

The man was sentenced to 50 to 100 years in prison.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A man will spend at least 50 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child several years ago in Luzerne county.

Jayson Montanez was sentenced to 50 to 100 years in prison.

He was found guilty last September after a trial.

Montanez was already doing time for child porn charges dating back to 2017 in Luzerne County.

