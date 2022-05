A Hazleton man will spend up to nine years in prison.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man was sentenced to up to nine years in prison after shooting a man in Hazleton.

The shooting happened last June; police say Nino Vasquez Gomez and a neighbor were fighting along Alter Street before Gomez fired shots.

He pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, in March to aggravated assault.