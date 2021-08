The stabbing occurred at an apartment complex along Grant Street in Hazleton back in 2015.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man will spend up to 40 years behind bars after a deadly stabbing in Luzerne County.

Gene Hawkins was found guilty on third-degree murder charges back in June.

Hawkins stabbed a man at an apartment complex along Grant Street in Hazleton back in 2015.

Authorities say they found one man bleeding from his chest in the parking lot.