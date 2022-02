Jeremy Gittens pleaded guilty on Monday to third-degree murder.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man involved in a deadly shooting over drugs has pleaded guilty in Luzerne County.

Jeremy Gittens pleaded guilty on Monday to third-degree murder for the shooting death of Ryan McGovern of Plains Township in 2020.

Investigators say two people were shot on Schuyler Street in Wilkes-Barre in a dispute over drugs.

Gittens was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison.